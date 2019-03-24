1. Army soldier comes home, surprises niece at Jones County school

An Army soldier came home with a surprise up his sleeve on Thursday, and his niece's reaction was priceless.

2. Houston County elementary school teaches ball room etiquette at Cinderella Ball

Matt Arthur Elementary has been holding the Cinderella Ball each year for 19 years.

3. STEM Day soars to new heights at Perry Middle School

Hot air balloons were turned into a science lesson for STEM Day at Perry Middle.

4. Macon hospitals get state recognition for excellence in stroke care

Coliseum won an award at the Georgia Stroke Conference among hospitals of the same size.

5. Peach County High School students host plant and vegetable sale

The spring sale will benefit the Future Farmers of America at Peach County High School.

6. Central High School student writes book about substance abuse in her family

Mya Joyce hopes her experience growing up with substance abuse in her family and being in the foster care system will help others in similar situations.

7. Macon-Bibb firefighters host annual pink pancake breakfast

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department flipped over thousands of pink pancakes to start off first weekend of Cherry Blossom festival.

8. Wiener dogs race to the finish line at Cherry Blossom Festival

The race was held on Cherry Street on Saturday.

9. Cherry Blossom Festival's Pasta on Poplar event held

Organizers said the food, lighting and decor were all Italian-inspired.