1. 'I'm richly rewarded:' Central Georgia pilot flies close to 1,000 patients for medical treatments

Jim Lambert provides 'angel flights' for people all over the southeast, so they can get the medical treatment they need.

2. Vienna dog wins 'Best of Breed' at Westminster Dog Show

Vicki won the best of her breed at the national show, which is Italian Greyhound.

3. Bibb superintendent recognized by Gov. Brian Kemp

Dr. Curtis Jones has had a busy few weeks since being named National Superintendent of the Year.

4. 'Make every child feel special:' Sandersville woman donates 500 backpacks to foster children

Beauty queen Allison Wilkinson says while adopting one of her sons, she learned how hard it is for kids in the foster system. So she decided to give back to them.

5. Three Macon parks are the only parks in Georgia nominated for this award

Amerson River Park, Central City Park and Filmore Thomas Park are the only parks in Georgia up for the Knope Award.