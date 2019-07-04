1. Fort Valley State team wins 2019 Georgia Inventure Prize

'Team Extendosocket' beat out 18 Georgia colleges to come out on top with the $25,000 prize.

2. 'It's a memory people cherish:' Central Georgia reacts to fireball in the sky

The American Meteor Society reported a fireball sighting on their website around the southeast United States Thursday morning.

3. Fire destroys couple's home hours before their wedding

They lost nearly all of their material possessions in an electrical fire, but say their love for each other is irreplaceable.

4. Georgia teachers to get raises thanks to 2020 state budget

Georgia's certified teachers and employees will get an extra $3,000 added to their salaries.

5. Southwest High School's marching band helps get students ready for testing

On Wednesday, Southwest High School's Marching Patriots visited Cirrus Academy to lift students' spirits before state testing.

6. Forsyth church grows vegetables for the hungry

First Baptist Pastor Hambric Brooks says they got the idea because the church realized nutritious meals aren't easily accessible to people in need.

7. After two decades, the rodeo returns to Washington County

Event organizers say it's sure to be fun for the whole family.

8. Mercer Medicine grant money aims to prevent maternal and infant mortality in rural Georgia

Two faculty members received $5.5 million to provide extensive medical services to seven rural Georgia counties

9. Central Georgia firefighters climb stairs to honor fallen peers from 9/11

On Saturday, some of Central Georgia's firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs--the same amount some of their fallen brothers and sisters had to climb on 9/11.