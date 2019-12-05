1. Retired Army sergeant salutes his daughter at FVSU graduation

Fort Valley State's commencement had hundreds of family members in the stands. One family had the chance to spend the special moment together on stage.

2. 'Just the will to do it and proving people wrong as well:' Dublin paraplegic nurse wins excellence award after overcoming challenges

Five years ago, Seth Nicholson was in a horrible accident that paralyzed him. However, he finished nursing school and didn't let his injuries stop his dreams.

3. School of the Week: Tattnall Square Academy

After five years of finishing first-runner up, Tattnall's varsity math team finally took home the state championship title.

4. Mary Persons students graduate with Associate's degrees

Grace Stoerkel and Laurel Sparks decided to start dual-enrollment their sophomore year of high schol. Now it's graduation time, and they've earned a high school diploma as well as an Associate's degree.

5. Macon teenager organizes Tennis for Tails tournament to help rescue animals

Hannah Lovett found a way to combine her two favorite things: dogs and tennis.

6. Duck Dynasty star helping rake in the 'likes' for Laurens County Sheriff's Office with anti-speeding video

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office posted a funny public service announcement on a serious topic--speeding.

7. 'The greatest thing is to invest in people:' Volunteers describe joy of helping NICU babies in Macon

Baby rockers volunteer at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital and make a difference in Neonatal unit.

8. National Teacher Day | Here are some amazing Central Georgia teachers

In honor of National Teachers Day, we highlighted non-traditional teachers around Central Georgia.

9. Central High School holds annual Decision Day

Seniors announced where they would be headed after graduation and received gifts

10. 'It's unreal:' Mary Persons cheerleader signs to UGA

Macy Morris has been cheering for 12 years and signed to her dream cheerleading team on Friday.

11. Bibb County teacher gives student a free haircut after peers tease him

When a student couldn't get a haircut, one teacher went the extra mile to cut his hair for free.