GRAY, Georgia — Residents at Lynn Haven nursing home in Gray received a special surprise today -- horses.

A group called Riding for Seniors brought out the four legged friends for everyone to enjoy.

Nursing home administrator Leslie Coleman says they had not been able to allow visitors, so this was a nice change of pace.

"Really challenged us as health care providers to find new and exciting ways to entertain our residents, and so it's a good feeling and live animals really bring something extra here to the nursing home," Coleman said,

The next stop for the riding group was Gray Health and Rehab.

