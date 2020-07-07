Houston County boy starts soap business during COVID-19 pandemic

Chavis Taylor-Smith is only 12 years old but already has a booming business.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many people have found new hobbies during the coronavirus pandemic, but 12-year-old Chavis Taylor-Smith has now turned his into a booming business.

In early May, he decided to start making soaps and hand sanitizers since many stores were running out.

He gave them out to friends and family, and then his business 10ksoaps was born.

He now has a variety of scents from fresh linen to lemonade and lavender. He even makes them into different shapes like Lego men and emojis.

He says he spends at least an hour or two each day making or packaging his soaps and sanitizers. He's filled close to 60 orders so far.

Chavis says making some extra money to help his family has been great, but he's also learned a lot about business and helping others.

"Helping others just makes you feel good," he said. "It was during a time of need and people couldn't really find it anywhere, any soaps or hand sanitizers or anything anywhere, and I was just there to help as a helping hand."

He says he has also been packaging up samples and some extras so he can donate all of it to a homeless shelter.

