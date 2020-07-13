Houston Healthcare cardiac nurse competes in BET's Sunday Best singing competition

Bryant says she thinks of herself as a "healer" with both of her careers

MACON, Ga. — A singer from Vienna is competing against people all over the world in a gospel singing competition that aired Sunday night.

Armeyia Bryant is a singer-songwriter by day and a cardiac nurse by night.

Now, she's testing out her singing skills on Sunday Best, a singing competition on BET.

"When I sing, I feel like I'm free," Bryant said. "It's a freeing experience. When I sing in front of people, I see how it connects with people, how it uplifts people's spirits."

Before, Bryant says she never really thought of competing. She stuck to singing in church and, from time-to-time, nightclubs. That was until earlier this year.

"At first, I was a little hesitant, but my friend encouraged me to go," Bryant said. "I went and here I am, a top 20 contestant on BET's Sunday Best."

Auditions for season 10 were held in Atlanta as well as internationally in cities like Lagos, Nigeria; London, England and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bryant says she had to balance preparing for the competition and work. She's a night shift cardiac nurse at Houston Medical.

"My coworkers listen in sometime. It's at nighttime so I got to keep it down," Bryant said, talking about practicing her vocals at work.

So, she resorted to singing in the stairways during her break.

Bryant says she would like to think of herself as a "healer" with both of her careers.

"I love to know that I'm healing people when I go to work and healing their hearts as a cardiac nurse. And, I'm also healing the hearts of people in church," Bryant said.

Bryant says there's just something about singing in church. She started singing in one at the age of six. She sang at Faith Perfecting Life Center Sunday morning.

"God is really using me. It just confirms to me. It's confirmation that he is using me to touch people. To touch people I sing for," Bryant said.

Bryant performed on Sunday Best at 8 p.m. Sunday. She made it to the top 20 but was eliminated before the top 10 during the July 12 show.

Bryant says regardless of the competition's outcome, she's going to continue her singing career and maybe record a few singles.

