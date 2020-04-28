HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Workers at Houston Medical Center received gift baskets filled with snacks, coffee, mugs, and soaps. It was all thanks to donations collected by Wellspring Church in Warner Robins and partnerships with a few local businesses.

We Care Heating and Air, Z Beans Coffee, and Mailsort Macon joined the church in creating 300 bags for healthcare workers.

We Care Heating and Air Owner Matt Collins says he hopes the bags are a reminder to the front-line workers that they are truly appreciated.

"I can't even imagine.You know they bring it home as well. They bring home the stress. They bring home the heartache," he said. "It means a lot to us to take something that we can give and team up with great people and actually just give back and help them out."

He says giving back to the community is a major part of his business and wants to continue helping those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and anyone who may be struggling during this time.

