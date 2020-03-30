PERRY, Ga. — Holly Beard was tackling items on her spring cleaning to-do list over the weekend. Her next item was cleaning out the pantry.

Her 7-year-old daughter Makenzie was helping pull cans and boxes from their pantry and came up with an idea.

"She started a pile and said, 'Mama we don't need all this,'" Beard said.

Makenzie asked her mom if they could give the food to someone else who might need it.

"For her, in that moment, to put another family she didn't even know first, you should have seen her. She was so excited," Beard said. "I'm just so proud of her."

Beard posted a photo of their pile of food on Facebook asking if anyone needed some extra groceries. She offered to put them on her porch with no strings attached. A family with six children reached out to her and picked up the food from her home.

Beard says it was so gratifying knowing she could help someone else so much just with a simple gesture, and she's hoping others will do the same.

"I just want others to do the same thing I did, to bless other families," she said.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

'There is still fun in the world right now': Central Georgia neighborhoods send kids on 'bear hunts'

Warner Robins community rallies for healthcare workers

Warner Robins man makes free benches for children, elderly to 'spread the love' during pandemic

'We can help fulfill the need': Woman designs disposable gowns for Perry clinic

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.