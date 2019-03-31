GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Cavanaugh Bell might only be six-years-old, but he's already decided to make giving back a priority.

On Sunday the kindergartner threw a different kind of "senior prom" for residents of Gaithersburg's Hillside Senior Apartments to mingle and enjoy themselves.

"I like to see the smile on their face," he explained.

Cavanaugh said it was his grandmother who inspired him.

"Because she's my best, best friend," he said.

This isn't the first time Cavanaugh has gotten involved in his community.

He took on bullying in schools, asking the city of Gaithersburg to designate February 21st as "Bullying Awareness Day."

"I find it amazing that a 6-year-old could be this involved in community service and be interested in helping others," said Barbara Cerquitelia.

Cavanaugh said he decided to turn his focus to senior citizens because he worries society tends to forget about them.

"They don't have anyone to see or be with," he said.

The six-year-old says he's got even more projects in the works, and is encouraging other children to get involved.

"Kids can have an impact no matter their age, we all need to play our part."

It left those who attended his "Senior Prom" hopeful that the new generation would help make the world a better place.

I think i'ts a blessing that these kids-- some of them are really getting involved," said Beverly Holden.