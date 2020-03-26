While many central Georgia families are cooped up at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a few local photographers want to give them a break from the stress many are feeling.

"Let's get these families smiling," April Smith said.

Smith owns Birdbox Productions A.S Photography and started a project called "From Your Porch." She's offering to drive to people's homes and take pictures of them for free on their front porch.

"They don't come near me, and I don't go near them," she said.

Smith says one of the best parts is seeing people get creative to portray what life is like for them while social distancing.

"I don't want to commemorate this as something joyful, but I want to lift their spirit and bring a little light on the dark times we're going through right now," Smith said.

Donna Hobbs Davis, co-owner of We Do Photography, says they're offering free photo shoots from a safe distance as well.

"We do not get out of our car, or if we do, we keep a safe distance. We photograph from the road," Hobbs Davis said.

She says COVID-19 also put her job on hold.

"Obviously photographers and other people in the event industry aren't working, and that can be somewhat depressing. So we decided we needed a reason to smile," Hobbs Davis said.

So far, she's photographed more than 50 families all over central Georgia.

"It's been so fun, everybody's thanked us for giving them a reason to smile," Hobbs Davis said.

It’s an experience that will be told to generations to come.

"I want them to be able to have a photo to document this time in history," Hobbs Davis said.

You can reach out to Birdbox Productions A.S Photography and We Do Photography on Facebook if you're interested in a session.

