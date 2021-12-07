Little girl calls 911 for ice cream looking for her 'pa pa' who died from COVID-19 just months before

Riley's 'pa pa' died back in April from COVID-19, but her mom said her young daughter still couldn't grasp the concept that he couldn't get her ice cream.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Riley Stroup was at home with her father when she got the sudden urge for ice cream.

The 3-year-old, determined to get a tasty treat, got on the phone and called the Albemarle Police Department thinking she could reach her 'pa pa' in the hospital.

"Her grandpa died back in April due to COVID-19," Riley's mom, Faith Cheatham said. "She still doesn't understand the process that he's not here with us no more."

Cheatham said she was at work when dispatch had called her and told her what happened.

"One of the officers that command all the time, he's a regular you know, and as soon as he starts his shift he gets what he needs," Cheatham said.

The officer and Cheatham then struck up a conversation. Cheatham said the officer asked her what her daughter's favorite ice cream was.

"Cookies and cream, that's her favorite," Cheatham said.

So the officer stopped by the grocery store and picked up a pint of cookie's and cream ice cream to hand-deliver to Riley.

"He didn't have to do that and honestly with what's going on in the world today," Cheatham said. "He took time out of his day to go to the store to get ice cream for her."

