MACON, Ga. — Mia Jane Fisher got a sweet surprise for her fourth birthday this week.

Due to social distancing guidelines, she couldn't have a normal party.

But dad David said they were able to get her friends together to surprise her with a car parade at their south Macon home.

And Mia's friends didn't disappoint.

A whopping 18 cars showed up -- one even decked out with a giant "Minion" character.

Cars were decorated with balloons, signs, and streamers for Mia, and some paraders sprayed silly string out the back of a pickup truck.

David said it was mom Ashley's idea. He said Mia was very excited and happy to see everyone come out.

Happy birthday Mia!

