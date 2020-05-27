MACON, Ga. — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Macon has found several ways to help the central Georgia community.

In early May, the church teamed up with other congregations, United Way, and the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for a massive food distribution event. The church also offered free COVID-19 testing.

The church's Director of Community Engagement Sheknita Davis says it's all part of the 'Good Samaritan Project.' She says their next plan is to help families struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Thanks to donations, Davis says they can offer gift cards and other resources to people who may not qualify for other forms of financial aid.

"To help with groceries, a bill, pay for a prescription," said Davis.

She says the church wants to be a source of support for the entire community.

"I think people need to know that someone cares, and they are not alone," she said. "Many families and individuals, this may be the first time they've had to seek food assistance, and it can be discouraging."

The church asks that people fill out a short survey in order to receive the gift cards.

Davis says the church is also planning another community-wide food distribution event for Saturday, June 6.

