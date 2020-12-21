Macon Church, sponsors host holiday drive-thru for children

The holiday drive was held at Burdell Hunt Elementary and the Davis Home in east Macon.

MACON, Ga. — In the spirit of giving, a church helped hundreds of children in east Macon get new toys at a holiday drive-thru Sunday afternoon.

Pastor Richard Robinson of New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church says they received toys from church members and other Macon groups, collecting about 500 for more than 200 kids.

He says the toys included baby dolls, Hot Wheels cars, and scooters, and they spent Saturday afternoon giving them out at both Burdell Hunt Elementary and the Davis Homes.

Robinson says this is the first year they've organized a toy drive and he was glad to see the amount of people who stepped in to donate.

"I feel blessed. I counted a blessing to know people are still able to be a blessing to others in the midst of this pandemic," Robinson said.