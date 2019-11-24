IDEAL, Ga. — Four brothers are taking their loss and grief and are now giving back. They lost their father to cancer, and now they're helping those in similar situations through their love of barbecue.

These days, Charlie and Ben Garretson come to a farm in Macon County to get away, but three years ago, they say it was much different.

"My dad was going through his treatment. We wanted to think of an idea of something he could be a part of in his state," Charlie said.

Their father, Gary, was diagnosed with leukemia, and Ben said the medical bills soon followed.

"Through that experience, we were able to realize what the monetary side of cancer does to people," he said.

So the idea of a fundraiser was born -- a way to spend time with their father and help alleviate some of those medical costs.

"He also loved his family and his boys, and part of that was when we got together, we cooked. He loved barbecuing chicken," Charlie said.

So they decided to sell barbecued pork butts in return for monetary donations under the name 'BBQure Brothers.'

"The first time we sold 146 butts, they were $35 a piece, and we raised a little over $20,000. This time, we've sold 76 butts and raised almost $9,000," Ben said.

This time around, the funds are for the Vickers family. Jacob Vickers was a friend of the Garretsons, and that $9,000 is going straight to his family.

"Jacob was diagnosed with colon cancer a little over a year ago, and we lost him unfortunately two days ago," Ben said.

"Anything that can take the weight off their mind, that can help them focus on their recovery or their fight, that's our goal," Charlie said.

The Garretsons said the pork sales are no longer going on, but they will be through their Facebook page and donation website until Sunday afternoon.

The Garretsons said they are open to doing other barbecue fundraisers for people in the community in the future. To find out more about how to start a fundraiser, message the BBQure Brothers Facebook page.

