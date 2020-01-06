MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Macon County High School's class of 2010 decided to put together a scholarship for a 2020 graduate as part of their 10-year reunion celebration.

The former students raised enough to write a $1,000 check and finally got to surprise a recent graduate.

"I was so surprised," Indya Calloway said.

She was greeted by a group of 2010 graduates holding a check for her after the school's graduation parade Saturday.

Calloway is an honor graduate, cheerleader, and a member of several groups like Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, Upward Bound, and many more.

She says she's so grateful for the scholarship, but even more thankful for the extra support from the class of 2010.

"It's support from people that I didn't know, and they're giving me support by being there for me and encouraging me to be somebody and do better in life.," she said.

Calloway will be attending Clayton State University to pursue a career as a nurse midwife, something she's been dreaming about since 8th grade.

