MACON, Ga. — A Macon nursing home is working to keep residents connected with their families by sharing positive social media posts.

“This is just another way for them to be inside the facility without residents and see our day-to-day activities, and let them know that they’re doing fine,” Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation administrator LaraLee Danforth said.

Residents at Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation were all smiles while getting their hair done by facility staff.

The nursing home shared the new hairdos in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.

“It’s important for the ladies to feel pretty and special and we just felt like that was something that would really help,” Danforth said.

One resident’s family member commented on the post and thanked the nursing home staff.

“Thank you all so much for always taking such good care of my mother (Jane Cochran), but especially during this time,” Ronda Cochran Stahlman wrote.

On Tuesday, the nursing home posted videos of its residents participating in the ‘He’s Got the Whole World’ song challenge.

“It was very touching. We got a lot of positive feedback from our families and people we didn’t know, so I think that was probably the best one yet,” Danforth said.

The challenge was started by director, actor and producer Tyler Perry, who sang the spiritual in a video on Instagram and challenged others to do the same. Perry says it’s to help everyone ‘feel a little better’ in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to join in on it, so the residents were more than happy to do that. We just really had a ball with it,” Danforth said.

The facility is also setting up Zoom and FaceTime calls with residents and their families.

Danforth says they have gotten great feedback from families.

"The response has been fantastic," she said. "We’ve seen a lot of positive feedback, which, in turn, feeds us.

The nursing home will be doing more fun activities like these and sharing them online.

“We just want to keep everybody positive and uplifted right now,” she said.

Danforth says when residents first heard that there would be no more visitation due to coronavirus, it was hard for them to take in, but they’re coping just fine now.

“They’re doing very well,” she said. “When we first had to meet with residents to let them know that this was coming, it was a hard pill to swallow, of course, but they’re taking it in stride.”

