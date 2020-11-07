Macon teen helps the homeless in Central City Park

One Macon teen helped the homeless in Central City Park this Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon teen spent his Saturday giving out sack lunches and hygiene products to the homeless.

McKinlee Hall is a 14-year-old who started his own organization to give back to the less-fortunate.

Saturday at 1 p.m. Hall set up a tent in Central City Park to feed Macon's homeless population. He says he wants better for them.

"Seeing these homeless people under the bridges having to lay under the bridge just to have a shelter over their head, it's heart breaking. I just want to let them know that they're never alone. It's somebody out here who really love them and want to help them out so I just want to let them know they're never alone," Hall said.

Hall also handed out personal hygiene bags consisting of hand sanitizer, masks, soap and other items.

Social distancing was practiced by allowing everyone to pick up the bags from a table.

Donations were accepted at the event to go towards Hall's organization. He says he plans to make this an annual event.

