Frank Mekina was 96 when he moved to The Village of St. Edward at Fairlawn in 2013. Today, he's celebrating a huge milestone.

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The staff and residents at The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn have some celebrating to do.

Frank Mekina, a resident since 2013, turned 105 on September 6!

Frank grew up in Barberton with his Slovenian parents, lived through the Great Depression and at 16, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

During his deployment out "west," he received Forest Fire Prevention Training, helped clear forests, build roads, bridges and windmills.

After taking a job as a welder, he met his wife Catherine. The two were married for 68 years before Catherine passed away in 2010. They have two daughters, Eileen and Jennifer.

Frank also joined the Navy Seabees, assisting in construction, repairing ships, damaged bridges, and other projects, working at Pearl Harbor, Midway Island, and the Tinian Islands, a news release said.

After retiring from a successful career in construction, Frank has enjoyed staying active! He walks five miles miles before breakfast "rain or shine," year-round. And according to his family, loves to polka.

Frank attributes his good health and longevity to "living day to day, taking life as it comes, avoiding worry, and a bologna sandwich for lunch and a glass of wine every evening," the release said.

From all of us at WKYC, Happy Birthday Frank!

