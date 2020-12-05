TAMPA, Fla. — We've all heard about online dating to find that special someone, but what if you're searching for "fur-ever" love? During a time where social distancing is the new necessary normal, pet adoption can be a little harder.

Thanks to one pet food company and a video conferencing company, you can take that next step to finding that perfect match with online pet adoption!

You can now meet, choose and adopt a dog, all without having to leave the house to do it. Pedigree is teaming up with Zoom to bring people and pooches together virtually.

The dog food brand has been in talks with the Nashville Human Association to set up dates and times for the Zoom meetings. According to Pedigree, more shelters are expected to join up soon and participate, insuring enough pups to go around for everyone.

The company is even taking it a step further - offering to pay the adoption fees so any adoption would be free for potential owners.

Those who are interested can go to the initiative's website to sign up for one of the upcoming Zoom meetings.

It's 2020. We now online adopt, rather than online shop.

