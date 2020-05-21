WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Donation stations like mini food pantries or little libraries have been popping up around Central Georgia, and that inspired two Mercer Medicine students to create what they call a 'Health Hub.'

"For underprivileged, they don't normally get a lot of soaps, shampoo, deodorant, and first aid care," said student Clayton Seigel. "I think that's something that needs to be addressed."

Seigel and his classmate Dillon LiVecche say people need these items, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seigel says the Health Hub is on Commercial Circle in Warner Robins, and he encourages people to donate what they can and take what they need.

