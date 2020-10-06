MACON, Ga. — The bakers at Mill Hill Bakers Collective are collaborating for the first time to stand against racial inequality.

The five bakers came together to make and decorate a Black Lives Matter cake on Tuesday. They are selling the cake via auction starting at $150.

The auction ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday and all of the proceeds are going to Fair Fight Action, an organization created to help end voter suppression and ensure fair elections.

Adriana Horton is the manager and creator of the collective and the owner of Oh Honey Baking Company. Horton says it's all about pitching in to help the cause.

"Last week I attended the protest downtown and I went ahead and voted early, and I just really wanted to do something more with my platform that I have and my medium — which would be cake," Horton said. "To try to make some sort of difference."

She sketched out a cake design and told Lisa Mae, owner of Lisa Mae Cakes at the collective, about the idea.

Mae told Horton it was a great idea for everyone at the bakers collective to show support for Whitney Cunningham and Kenisha Miller, two black women who are part of the shared kitchen space.

RELATED: Macon's Sugar Soiree Baking Company has Hennessy cupcakes, Patrón icing

Cunningham owns Sugar Soiree Baking Company and Kenisha is the owner of EM Farms LLC.

"Just show that, you know, we are standing with them in solidarity with everything that's going on in the world right now and that has been going on in the world for decades," Horton said.

Cunningham made the bottom tier chocolate cake made and it's filled with strawberry preserves from Miller.

The top tier of the cake is vanilla flavored and made by Mary Virginia Gage of Mary Virginia Cakes. It's filled with Miller's peach preserves.

Mae assembled the cake and Horton did the frosting.

"We actually cut out all the fists out of fondant together as a group," Horton said.

Horton says Miller and Cunningham made the decision to donate to proceeds to Fair Fight Action.

The bakers collective has received four bids as of noon Wednesday and the highest bid for the cake was $250 at that time.

"It just felt really good for us all to be able to work together on this cake," Horton said. "We've never gotten to collaborate on anything before. It wasn't just a good opportunity for the cause, It was a great opportunity for us as a collective as well."

