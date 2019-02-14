LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — From the first time they met, 5 years ago, Christian Baber knew he would marry Malia Baber.

"We went down the the court house, to get our marriage licence and they had it on the screen. And we thought that would be cute do a Valentines wedding," Malia said.

Mailia and Christian Barber are one of 80 couples who decided to have their wedding on Valentine's Day.

Probate Judge Christopher Baller and Magistrate Judge Kristina Hammer Blum often performs marriages in Gwinnett County. With the help of the Gwinnett County Parks Department they were able to host a wedding celebration no couple could ever forget.

Couples had the option to get married outside or inside at Isaac Adair House or the Women's Seminary in Lawernceville.

"If we could provide a few free weddings for some people and bring them closer together as a family and build strong families in our community it's great for everybody," Judge Baller said.

As for the Baber's they are planning to build a bigger family.

