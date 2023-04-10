Police said Crystal Horrocks and her daughter Kathleen were swimming in the pool when Kathleen noticed a 33-year-old man seeming to struggle in the deep end.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department says a 33-year-old man is alive today thanks to the heroic actions of a 9-year-old girl and her mom.

The emotional rescue happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Carlton Arms Apartment Complex pool.

Police said Crystal Horrocks and her daughter, Kathleen, were swimming in the pool when Kathleen noticed a man seeming to struggle in the deep end.

When the man stopped moving and sank to the bottom, Kathleen didn't hesitate to call out for her mom.

Crystal then jumped into the water, brought the man to the surface and lifted him out of the pool with the help of nearby neighbors.

After Crystal performed two rounds of CPR, the man coughed up water and started to breathe. In fact, the man was sitting up and breathing on his own when first responders arrived a short time late.

He was transported to the hospital as a precaution but was released with no issues.

"The swift actions, first by this very alert young lady followed by the quick

response of her mother, saved this man's life," Winter Haven Public

Safety Director Charlie Bird said in a news release.

Winter Haven police said incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of water safety.