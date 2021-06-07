Florida elementary school thanks 92-year-old crossing guard as he retires

The school's principal declared June 4 as "Robert Frew Day."

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 92-year-old elementary school crossing guard got quite the sendoff for his retirement.

Volusia County Schools posted a video to its Facebook page that shows students, staff and members of the community gathering to thank "Mr. Bob" Flew for keeping kids safe when they crossed the road.

In the video, Orange City Elementary School Principal Charles Bynum read a proclamation that declared June 4 "Robert Frew Day." A copy of the proclamation will hang in the school.

"Frew, through his commitment, epitomizes the role of a crossing guard to the fullest," the percolation says in part.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Frew had served as a crossing guard for 16 years. The sheriff's office also said it would like to know what his secret to success is at age 92.

Mr. Bob's last day was filled with cheers, tears and hugs from the community members he's helped keep safe over the years.

Thank you, Mr. Bob.

Orange City Elementary School Principal Mr. Bynum reads a proclamation for Mr. Bob! Posted by Volusia County Schools on Friday, June 4, 2021