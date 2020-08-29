A row of endless cars packed with family, friends & signs showed support for a little girl with a big smile.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A 5-year-old girl is celebrating the end of a long battle with cancer with a drive-by parade.

CeCe Kmiecik, of North Ridgeville, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just three years old. Her mother Lexy says it completely altered her family's world within an instant.

"It's been going on for two years. She's been to the doctors at least 79 times and more than 12 hospital admissions," Lexy said. "This is it...this is what we've worked towards, I never thought this day would come and I'm just in shock."

She says she's in shock because Cece will no longer have to regularly visit the hospital for treatment. To celebrate the end of a long journey, Cece's family planned a drive-by parade along with the help of Jon Kozesky, Executive director of the foundation, The Littlest Heroes. The foundation helps provide support to cancer battling pediatric cancer.

"The courage that she has shown throughout this entire process and as fearless as she's been with her battle with cancer is an inspiration to all of us," Kozesky said.

A row of endless cars packed with family, friends and signs showed support for a little girl with a big smile. Cece says she's excited to live like a 5-year-old should and that includes jumping into a pile of leaves. Her mother says it's time for her little girl to enjoy life as she should.