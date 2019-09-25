PARK CITY, Utah — A police officer in Utah was caught on video teaching a teen how to tie a tie for homecoming.
Christy Cater was in a hurry to get her son Jacob Deleo to meet up with his date and friends before the dance for pictures, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.
There was one problem: He didn’t know how to tie his tie correctly.
Deleo and his mom were in such a hurry, officer Mike Carrillo pulled them over for rolling through a stop sign, according to KSTU.
But, instead of writing them a ticket, officer Carrillo helped Deleo tie his tie.
It meant so much to Deleo, that when officer Carrillo went to shake his hand, he asked for a hug, KUTV said.
Deleo was able to make it photos and homecoming on time.
RELATED: From Texas to Florida, a bottle holding ashes and a note inside joins two grieving families
RELATED: Watch: Good Samaritans rescue pelican in distress during Hurricane Dorian
What other people are reading right now:
- 300 dogs given to shelter after court battle with 'unsafe' breeder
- Deputies: Camel sits on Florida woman, who bites its testicles to free herself
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits near Puerto Rico
- Transgender Tampa woman vanishes during layover in Dallas, family says
- Mother says her son, a Northeast H.S. football captain, to be taken off life support
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter