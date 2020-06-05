HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Since the COVID-19 school closings, Facebook groups have started popping up encouraging people to 'adopt' high school seniors and show them some extra encouragement.

On the Adopt a Senior Houston County Facebook page, seniors are receiving kind words, cards, and even gifts from complete strangers.

When Heather Davis saw how many people were joining in, she wanted to create a similar page for teachers and school staff. As a former speech pathologist with the Houston County School District, she knew many teachers struggling with working from home and missing their students.

"They're doing things they've never had to do before, and their job is already hard," she said. "Now more than ever, we just need to tell them thank you."

So she created the Thank you Houston County teachers (and staff) Facebook page, and it quickly grew to more than 350 members.

MORE HEARTWARMING NEWS

Students send messages to retiring Bibb County teacher

Luke Bryan, Gov. Brian Kemp congratulate Mercer School of Medicine's graduating class

Houston County businesses donate 'Hometown Heroes' shirts to healthcare workers

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.