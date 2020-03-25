PERRY, Ga. — Just like protective masks, Kim Hickman, a nurse practitioner at Perry Family Practice says healthcare workers need disposable gowns as well.

“When the outbreak happened, we only had 10 gowns left,” she said.

Hickman says the virus can live on the clothes of healthcare workers and be easily passed to patients.

She says the gowns protect both the healthcare workers and patients from spreading the virus, but the problem is that they very quickly ran out of gowns.

Her daughter, Ally Lancaster, is also a nurse practitioner and posted on Facebook asking for ideas on easy ways to make the gowns.

Delise Knight, the owner of Bardel Bows in Fort Valley, came up with a plan to make them out of plastic bags, tape, and ribbon.

“We are so grateful that we can help fulfill the need,” said Knight.

Hickman says Knight and her team already made her clinic more than 200 gowns.

“Several hospitals need them and we have to produce as many as we can as fast as we can,” said Knight. “Any help is greatly appreciated.”

Knight posted a video on YouTube showing others her process for making the gowns and what materials she uses. She says her team has already made 250 for Houston Medical Center and other doctors around town.

The Wild Goose Chase Foundation is also stepping in to help Knight. They are collecting donations to help with the supplies.

Checks can be dropped off at 1195 Taylors Mill Road in Fort Valley or money can be sent to their Venmo account @WildGoose-Foundation.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Central Georgia’s nature still shines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Perry animal hospital provides curbside veterinary care

Macon USPS carrier receives heartwarming note on toilet paper while making deliveries

Macon woman hands out 200 free lunches a day for kids home from school

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.