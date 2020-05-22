WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When little league games in central Georgia were cancelled due to COVID-19, Bruce Avery knew the players would be disappointed.

"We just wanted to do something for these leagues that we have photographed," he said.

Avery owns Avery Sports Photo and decided to create yard signs to put in players' yards as part of a fun challenge.

The signs encourage players to take a photo with the sign, post it online, and put it in another player's yard without getting caught to 'steal home.'

"It was just a little fun to have and to see it passed along," Avery said.

He says he gave about a dozen signs each to Warner Robins American Little League and the Perry Junior League.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Mercer Medicine students create donation space for hygiene and first-aid products

Macon woman plants 'victory garden' for neighbors

'Pandemic Warriors' on a mission to deliver food, supplies to vulnerable community members

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.