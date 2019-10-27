PALM HARBOR, Fla. — When no one showed up to a little girl's birthday party on Sunday, local sheriff's deputies arrived to make sure she knew she wasn't alone.

Cindy Davis posted a message on Facebook Sunday, encouraging anyone with kids to bring them to her daughter Paisley’s third birthday celebration at John Chesnut Senior Park in Palm Harbor. There was a bounce house and decorations, but the picnic tables were empty.

After her Facebook post, the community rallied together. People quickly began showing up. Somebody even called the Pinellas County Communications Center, which forwarded the information to patrol deputies. Several Squad 8 deputies took the initiative to respond to the park and even brought Paisley a gift.

"Word spread quickly and many arrived to be a part of Paisley’s big day," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

A local fire chief showed up, too.

From all of us at 10News, happy birthday, Paisley!

