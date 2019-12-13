Joseph Brown is known to most people as "Jojo." He goes to Bartow High School. And, he's on the autism spectrum.

He was sitting in his criminal justice class on Wednesday when another student named Carlos noticed the sole on one of his old boots was coming off.

Jojo had mentioned something to his mom about it the night before. Being a single mother, she let him know he'd have to wait until she gets paid on Friday to buy new ones.

Carlos didn't know any of that. But, that wouldn't have changed what he did next.

Carlos approached their teacher and asked if he could speak to Jojo in the hall. Once outside, he opened his backpack and handed Jojo a pair of high tops that were still in good condition.

Jojo didn't even know Carlos' name. But, his gesture spoke volumes.

"I pulled [Carlos] aside at the end of class and told him I saw what he did," his teacher said. "He said 'I don't know what you're talking about, Ms. Dorman.' He was very humble and respectful of Jojo's feelings. It was so sweet; it gave me goosebumps."

In a Facebook post, Polk County Public Schools explained Carlos has faced is own struggles in life. But, his teacher says he's one of those special, empathetic teenagers who would do something quietly to help someone else. He's just that type of guy.

When Jojo got home from school, he told his mom about the unnamed boy at school. He hugged her tight and said she wouldn't have to worry about buying new shoes.

His mom took to social media to thank the "wonderful, amazing" boy who helped her son.

"I don't know you, but I am blessed that you are in my son's life," she wrote.

They're a couple sizes big, but Jojo likes them. He even wore them to school on Thursday.

