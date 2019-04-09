FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into action when his teacher fell and hit her head.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Max's substitute teacher at Frostproof Elementary School fell and hit her head on a desk. When she fell unconscious, Sheriff Grady Judd said Max ran out of the classroom and got help.

Last week, the sheriff's office and the school district surprised Max with a new bike "to reward him for seeing something, and saying something, especially during such a scary time."

"Max is a hero. He saved her life," the sheriff's office posted on Aug. 30.

The sheriff's office provided an update on Mrs. Joyce Darr on Wednesday, saying she was on life support for 12 days because of a cracked skull and bleeding in her brain.

In a post from Darr's son, Derek Darr said he arranged for Max and his mom to come visit Mrs. Darr in the hospital. Derek Darr also got Max new sneakers in his school colors.

"Mom is very weak but is alive and getting stronger every day," Derek said. "She was standing some today...Thank you Max."

