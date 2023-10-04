Powder Springs police officers help veteran in need

Ofc. Carson Yates, Sgt. Bernard Ellis, and Sgt. Roderick Cheatham-Seay received a dispatch call Thursday pointing them toward a local man without food.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Three Powder Springs Police Department officers went grocery shopping for a veteran struggling to afford food.

The man informed officers he only had food for his dog but couldn't afford his own, letting them know he hadn't eaten in some time. The man revealed to officers that he had lost more than 50 pounds recently because he couldn't afford to buy groceries.

Officers learned the man's next Veterans Affairs check wouldn't be issued for a while.

"He called the VA that morning to try to check on his check. They stated it was going to be about two weeks before he received it because he closed his bank account," explained Ellis.

Immediately after hearing this, the officers pooled their money together and went grocery shopping for the veteran, buying enough food to hopefully last until the end of the month.

"We didn't think twice about it, you know, we had the funds and we had the means to do it. So we did it. We didn't do it for recognition or anything like that. We did it just to help him out," Yates said.

The three officers made sure to purchase food items the man liked and enjoyed. Cheatham-Seay said the man's reaction made their efforts worth it.

"It was a shock to him, was a surprise to him and to the neighbors to just see us going out of our way," he said.

The officer explained they purchased more than the basic necessities like bread, milk and water -- they took the time to gift him food he truly enjoys. They later delivered the groceries directly to the man's home.

In a post made to the Powder Springs Police Department's Facebook page, the police department asked if anyone recognizes the veteran and is in a position to help to do so, letting the man know that good people wear all kinds of uniforms.

"Compassion and empathy, that's what we do," Ellis said. "It was straight from the heart. We see people and we try to help people, not just as a police officer but as a human being."