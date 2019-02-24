MACON, Ga. — On Saturday night, princesses and superheros took over part of downtown Macon for the Fairy Tale Ball.

It's an annual event put on by Rooms from the Heart--a non-profit that creates and provides 'dream room' makeovers for critically ill children.

Ann Mosley founded the organization and says the ball is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

She says the money helps buy decorations and items to make every room exactly how a child wants it.

"We go into a house and redo a room. somebody that's really sick and needs a place to get away, occasionally," Mosley said. "Hopefully it's a place they can go to and feel like they're going to get better."

Mosley says it's hard to describe the feeling when a child sees their new room.

