Georgia man, reverend celebrates 100th birthday

ATLANTA — 11Alive is sending a very special birthday wish to Rev. H. Burch Fannin who turned 100 years old today!

According to his daughter in law, Trecia, Fannin is the oldest living alumnus of his college, Toccoa Falls.

He has also served as a minister of the North Georgia Conference since 1944 for the United Methodist Church.

Trecia added that Fannin lives alone but is a great storyteller and loves spending time with his family.