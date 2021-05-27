Robins Air Force Base couple wins free fairytale wedding

Vendors from all across central Georgia stepped in to put on the "A Salute to Love" wedding.

PERRY, Ga. — The love story between Divina Hernandez and Tony LeBlanc started back in their Massachusetts hometown when the two were in middle school.

"He lived right around the corner from me, so I would see him every morning at the bus stop," Hernandez said.

What started as a friendship kept growing, even when they went to different high schools.

"Every day, he would wake up earlier just to come see me," she said.

When LeBlanc enlisted in the Air Force and moved to Robins Air Force Base, their love still soared.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Leblanc will once again wait for Hernandez, this time at the end of the aisle.

"I'm just excited that it is going to happen much sooner than we would have been able to make it happen," LeBlanc said.

The middle school sweethearts will not only get to finally tie the knot, they'll get to do it completely free.

"I did 30 years in the military, and we just felt that it was important to give back to the community and because weddings is what we do," Gary Moulliet said. He and his wife Charlene own Moulliet Productions in Perry.

They put out a call for military couples across the country to share their story for a chance to win the wedding of their dreams in a contest they called "A Salute to Love."

"It just so happened the couple that won was from Robins," Moulliet said. "You can just tell how in love they are, how thankful they are."

The Moulliets worked with vendors from across central Georgia to provide everything the couple would need for their perfect day. The venue, food, flowers, pictures, and even the rehearsal dinner were all donated.

"When you tell them you want to give back to a military couple, especially a young military couple, they just fall over themselves trying to figure out how they can help," Moulliet said.

Even the wedding dress designer heard about the contest and offered to make Hernandez a custom gown.

"We are so grateful for everyone who came together to make this happen," Hernandez said. "It's a dream."

The couple who grew up together will make their vows to grow old together at Hummingbird Hill Farms in Perry.