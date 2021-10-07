Water guns and water cannons were no match for the aerial waterway on Tower 210.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Warm July days usually mean breaking out some classic summer weapons — water guns. It's a tradition for families to end up soaked in epic water gun fights over the warm months in Knoxville.

One crew from Rural Metro Fire was determined to win a water gun fight on Saturday. They drove up to a West Knox County YMCA armed with a proverbial water tank, ready to take home victory in a grand water gun fight between several kids and families.

They unleashed a spray of water that drenched everyone involved in the event, pouring water down from above. And even as kids tried to spray the crew with water guns, they broke out firehouses and safely sprayed everyone down.

The day ended with a Rural Metro Fire declaring "mission accomplished!" Everyone involved was drenched and safely cooled down on a hot July day.