“I’m stubborn and I just don’t know when to quit,” Velda Parsons said as she celebrated her 106th birthday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — She’s witty, full of life, lived through two pandemics (1918 flu pandemic and COVID-19), and she turned 106 years old on Wednesday.

The birthday girl is Velda Parsons. Originally from Washington, she’s called Northern California home since 1929. She was married for 73 years, before losing her husband back in 2007. Her and her husband owned Parsons Hardware, which was at one time, the only hardware store in Colfax.

Believe it or not, she's independent and lives alone. She was driving a car up until she was 104 years old. She takes joy in the fact that she's self-sufficient.

“Every day I get up and get the paper, and do the crossword puzzles at breakfast, and then do the chores that I need to do," Parsons explained. "I read a lot, and listen to a lot of audiobooks, and I have friends that call all the time, so I’m happy.”

As far as what she’s going to do celebrate her big day, she says she plans to take it easy and treat it like any other day. If it weren’t for the current pandemic, she might have celebrated with friends.

Now when ABC10 asked her what’s the secret to living a long life, she stated “I’m stubborn and I just don’t know when to quit.” She went on to say that a great diet is what keeps her feeling young and she enjoys having a glass of wine on the regular.

Happy Birthday, Velda! We hope to be able to celebrate with you next year.