Too cute! Sandy Springs officer hears something crying in the bushes, makes new furry friend

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs Police officer is being hailed a hero after saving one of the city's smallest residents.

The officer was reporting for duty at the Sandy Springs Police Department headquarters when he heard crying in nearby bushes.

Surveillance video shared to the department's social media page shows the officer investigating in the bushes outside of the building kneeling by a tree. The officer is then seen picking up the department's tiny neighbor off the ground.

Sandy Springs Police revealed their neighbor is a newborn squirrel who had fallen from its nest.

According to the department, the officer rescued the squirrel and nursed it for a few days.

Video shows the officer feeding the newborn over time with a bottle, as it was not yet old enough to consume solid foods. The tiny squirrel wraps its little paws around the feeder as it enjoys its meal at the hands of the officer. The squirrel has its delicate eyes closed during feeding, indicating that at the time, it was younger than four weeks old, according to wildlifecenter.org.

Sandy Springs Police said the animal has since been turned over to a wildlife reserve.

Wish the Sandy Springs native well as it grows big and strong!