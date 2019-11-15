LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, students in Laurens County are hoping to spread joy through nursing homes.

They are doing just that by adopting grandparents. The idea is that the kids will learn some life lessons while helping the elderly.

Kim Hall with Serenity Hospice wanted kids in Laurens County to learn at an early age to respect and remember their elders, so she started "Adopt a Grandparent" to help both students and grandparents know they are loved.

"My granddaughter lived in Dublin, and I lost my husband in Soperton," Opal Wall said.

Behind every door is someone with a story at Dublinair Nursing Home.

"They didn't want me driving back and forth on the interstate at night, and I helped her with her two small children," Wall said.

After getting sick, Opal Wall moved to Dublinair in 2012.

"I started having health problems and the doctor felt like I should not live by myself anymore," Wall said.

Being a widow -- plus her kids being away -- made Wall lonely until she was adopted by Northwest Laurens Elementary school as part of the "Adopt a Grandparent" program.

"I love them," Wall said.

Hall started the program in September, teaming up with Trinity and Northwest Laurens Elementary (NWLE). Students give their "grandparent" care packages, cards, and seasonal gifts.

"Drawing stuff on it, like fishing and ninja stuff," NWLE student Jackson Shepard said.

"We have bought lip balm and made cards for him," NWLE student Avery Grace said.

"Well they might not have family and they need us," Trinity student Jacy Bumgardner said.

"And we have some really great kids and some amazing teachers here like Daphne, who I knew would just jump on board with it," said director of development at Trinity, Ashley Warren.

Hall says 25 classes between the two schools have adopted 26 grandparents in three nursing homes, creating memories that warms a grandma's heart.

"I think it is a good work, it is teaching them to love people and do for people, to help people," Wall said.

Hall hopes this teaches kids no matter how little you do for one another, you too can make an impact by helping someone out.

Right now, students are running a pilot program, but Hall says they want to expand the program in the future. The kids hope to go caroling once Christmas gets closer.

