Enjoy a DQ Blizzard and help support the children's hospital in Macon

Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at the DQ location in Gray and other locations across the Macon area.

GRAY, Ga. — Folks across Central Georgia had the chance to treat their taste buds while also supporting a great cause. Thursday marks the 17th Annual Miracle Treat Day at the Dairy Queen in Gray and across the Macon area.

Stores will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard purchased to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. The Gray location plans to donate all its sales for the day to the hospital.

Store owner Justin Kelly says he’s glad to see the community come together to help.

“Everybody has jumped on. It’s just been an awesome thing. This is a big deal for this community and everybody is behind it. It’s amazing. It’s just great to see everybody come together for such a great cause in Macon,” he said.