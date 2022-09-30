'A 10-year-old girl helped save somebody's life': Macon Junior Fire Marshal recognized as hero

A Macon fourth-grader was recognized on the field at halftime during the Rutland High School football game Thursday night.

"It's called 'caring,' you helping people," Hardy said.

Hardy, a Junior Fire Marshal at Bruce Elementary, walks the halls every day to make her rounds checking for possible fire hazards at the doors.

"If it's a fire, make sure everybody gets out," Hardy said.

Aaron Allen, Hardy's Junior Fire Marshal instructor, says Hardy is one of 10 students chosen out of 50 fourth- and fifth-graders who interviewed to become a Junior Fire Marshal.

"She's just very outspoken and outgoing, very lovable," Allen said.

A few weeks ago, Hardy saw a man unconscious and in need of help under the bleachers at a Rutland football game. She flagged down Rutland Head Coach Jarmarcus Johnson.

Because of Hardy's quick thinking and bravery, the man was able to get the medical attention he needed.

"That's special to us because a 10-year-old girl helped save somebody's life. We wanted to make sure that she knew that how good of a job and how much we appreciated her for that," Johnson said.

"It made me happy because somebody from Bruce Elementary just recognizing when they are in danger to help somebody, just knows where to go, be a first responder," Allen said.

Thursday night, she was recognized with the Hurricane Hero award. It's given to students who display good acts. Hardy has some advice to children if they ever face a situation like she did.

"Go find an adult and then go back and make sure he's OK before an adult gets there," Hardy said.