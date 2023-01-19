Downtown businesses raise money for Macon restaurant employee suffering from liver failure

Daron Kline was diagnosed with late-stage liver failure. Friends, coworkers, and family are raising money for his medical expenses.

MACON, Ga. — Daron Kline is described as a hard worker, caring, and unique. It was no surprise that the care and love he showed would return to him.

"We're doing a benefit's show for Daron Kline," Brandon Lawler, owner of JBA Macon said.

In October, Kline was diagnosed with late-stage liver failure. Kline worked at Kudzu Seafood Company on Poplar Street. He had to stop working to focus on his health. His friends and family put together a show at JBA to raise money for him. Lawler says helping Kline is exciting.

"We're in a position where we can actually make an impact, I think. That's really cool. I love that we're able to do what we do here which is host music and have a positive impact on somebody," Lawler said.

JBA Macon, Macon Bagels, Frankie's Boutique, Reboot, Bohemian Den, and Kudzu Seafood Company are participating in the funding. Each place has their own way of raising money and a percentage of the sales made will go to Kline. Lee Clack is the owner of Kudzu Seafood company. He says the fundraiser is fantastic.

"We're taking donations here at the restaurants from anybody and passing that along to him, so every week I cut a check back to him for donations that people have given here at the restaurant," Clack said.

Clack described Kline as a son. Telling 13WMAZ he was always helping people and he was "a fantastic loving person." Kline has worked at Kudzu was almost seven years. He says guests know him by his name and constantly as about him. Clack says when he found out, it hurt.

"He's young compared to me. He's like a son to me. It's debilitating. It's stopped him from being able to work and he likes being around people," Clack said.