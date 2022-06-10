Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

Sgt. Christopher Hall was driving home May 22 when the wreck happened right in front of him.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice.

At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

"Shocking to see that happen. Car flying through the air like that, and scary at the same time," Hall said. "The car was 45 degrees, up on a building."

They say seconds matter. Hall knows that better than anyone, so he moved quickly.

"Pulled my car in, to get out and see what I could do to help," Hall said. "Was able to convince a passerby to stop, and pull his car in, so I could stand on his hood with another citizen and pull the man out of the wrecked vehicle."

Just 15 seconds later, the car went up in flames. The driver escaped with a couple burns, lucky to be alive. Hall was just glad to help.

"Think any other fireman would've done the same thing," he said.

The 17-year-veteran firefighter is humble, even after earning a prestigious award from the state firefighter association last weekend. They awarded him the valor award for stepping in to help, off-duty, at a second's notice.

"It was nice to be recognized by the state for this. And to go to the convention, spend time with my family," Hall said.