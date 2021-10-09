'Bigfoot' spotted in Jones County helps in fight against cystic fibrosis

People have a big ally in the race to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. He's recognizable and leaves quite an impression.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — There's something big to see in Jones County, and when we say "big," well, think "really big."

A giant sasquatch sits on Chap Nelson's property.

That name may sound familiar because he runs the Chaptacular woodcarving festival every year.

During the last festival, a guy by the name of Abby Peterson put the frame together and other carvers chipped in to bring the creature to life.

Now, Chap has a collection box outside and he's collecting donations all year for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

"We get a lot of bicycle traffic down our road, and groups of bicyclists were stopping and looking, and then people in cars were stopping some, and people would walk up the fence and some people would park right beside Sasquatch," said Chap.

Chap says folks have donated over $200 in the Sasquatch collection box.

Over the course of his fundraising through the festival and now the statue, he says they've given over $1 million to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.