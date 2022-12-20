Fort Valley police officers play Santa Claus, taking families on holiday shopping spree

Officers came together to provide Christmas presents for children in an event called "Blue Santa."

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley police officers put on different uniforms Tuesday night.

They traded their standard officer uniforms for blue Santa suits.

Since November 14, the department took nominations of children ages 2 to 14 who wouldn't be able to have a Christmas otherwise, and Tuesday night, those children got to go on a shopping spree at a local Walmart. They also got a Christmas dinner.

"It's all about giving and sharing, making sure we make sure that we give to all the kids, that they have something for Christmas every year, at least have a gift under the tree, and we want to make sure as the Fort Valley Police Department that we're doing doing our share," said Chief Anson Evans.