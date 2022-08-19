Dodge County 1st-grader provides tasty treats for his class in snack drive

Coen Cline was sad to see some of his classmates didn't have money for snacks, so he raised funds.

Example video title will go here for this video

EASTMAN, Ga. — First-grader Coen Cline didn't like to see his classmates without snacks. He said it made him "feel sad that didn't have snack money," but after a few TikToks and a Facebook post, the North Dodge Elementary boy would be able to give back.

"It's amazing to see such a young one have such a big heart for all of his classmates and just wanting to give and make sure everyone is getting the same thing," assistant principal Dana Lowery said.

Cline's mother, Lindsay Cline, made the post and asked for donations. Some of the snack and drinks included Pop Tarts, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Gatorade, and Honey Buns. Lindsay says teachers and even his dentist donated. One of his classmates said, "When the buggy came in, I then turned around and I was so gasped." The rest of the first-graders were thrilled there were snack available to them.

His teacher Stephanie Hawkins said Cline is a sweet kid with a big heart.

"He came in one day with two buggies full of snacks for all the kids. They'll come in, line up at the door to get their snack," Hawkins said.

Cline enjoys playing Minecraft and he's even making a YouTube channel soon. He says he plans to hold another snack drive in the future so his classmates and other first-graders at North Dodge Elementary can always have a treat to eat.