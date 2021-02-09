Jones County car club hosting benefit to help toddler battling intestinal disease

Daniel Paul is battling Hirschsprung's disease, a condition affecting the large intestine.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A classic car club needs your help raising money for the medical expenses of a Jones County toddler.

Daniel Paul is battling Hirschsprung's disease, a condition affecting the large intestine.

His family is traveling to Cincinnati for tests and procedures this month.

As you can imagine, the trip is expensive, and that's where the Jones County Cruisers organization hopes to help.

The car club is holding a "cruise-in, drive-by" benefit Saturday, September 4th.

To donate, stop by the Magnolia Bank in Gray from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.